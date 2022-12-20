Exhibition celebrates “Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory
A display of artifacts and images on the “Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air” campaign is underway at the Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural Information Centre in Hanoi. The exhibition is part of activities to celebrate the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army.
The exhibition introduces a range of documents and artifacts relating to the battle against the US 50 years ago.
On display are photos of US pilots detained at Hoa Lo Prison.
There are other events held in Hanoi to celebrate the “Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory
They include a documentary film entitled “Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air in December 1972” that will be screened at the Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural Information Centre.
Meanwhile, a musical performance featuring peaceful melodies is scheduled to take place at the Hanoi Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre.
These activities will run until December 25./.