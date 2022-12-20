The exhibition introduces a range of documents and artifacts relating to the battle against the US 50 years ago.

On display are photos of US pilots detained at Hoa Lo Prison.

There are other events held in Hanoi to celebrate the “Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory

They include a documentary film entitled “Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air in December 1972” that will be screened at the Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural Information Centre.

Meanwhile, a musical performance featuring peaceful melodies is scheduled to take place at the Hanoi Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre.

These activities will run until December 25./.

VNA