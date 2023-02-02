Artifacts are displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – A thematic exhibition on "The sacred Buddhist land of Tay Yen Tu - A thousand-year-old relic from the ground" was opened on February 1 in the northern province of Bac Giang with nearly 500 Buddhist artifacts and images being displayed.

The exhibition is part of the province’s Culture-Tourism Week launched from February 1-6, featuring 15 cultural, sport, and tourism activities.

Visitors to the exhibition can see artifacts and images of pagodas and towers built from the Ly – Tran Dynasties (11th-14th century), the Le Trung Hung Dynasty (the 17th-18th century) and the Nguyen Dynasty (19th century) as well as images about the process of archaeological excavation at relics, vestiges of ancient religious works associated with Truc Lam Zen Buddhist sect in Tay Yen Tu.

They are said to be important scientific evidence to build a dossier seeking UNESCO world heritage recognition for the Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes Complex in three provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, and Bac Giang.

Cultural-spiritual tourism is a key tourism product of Bac Giang that expects to attract about 2 million visitors this year./.