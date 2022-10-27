Exhibition displays Hanoi's key industrial products
The Hanoi International Exhibition of Key Industrial Products 2022 opened in the capital city on October 27.
The three-day event, which was organised by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, is expected to promote trade connection activities and support key industrial enterprises of Hanoi in particular and the country in general in introducing their products and expanding markets.
Tran Phuong Lan, acting director of the department, said that the city's administration pays special attention to the programme on developing key industrial products.
Up to 163 products of 107 enterprises have been recognised by the municipal People’s Committee as Hanoi’s key industrial products since 2018, she said, adding most of them are large-scale enterprises with high competitiveness in the market and they are capable to take part in the global production and supply chains.
“Enterprises engaged in producing key industrial products are those that dare to think, dare to do, take the lead in technological and equipment innovation, and apply quality management systems in line with international standards, thereby, contributing to increasing labour productivity, reducing environmental pollution, and developing the city's industrial production industry in a sustainable manner,” Lan said.
The event accommodates about 250 booths of enterprises from Hanoi and 11 provinces and cities, showcasing high-quality products in the field of electricity, electronics, textile and garment and plastic./.