Exhibition displays Vietnam’s military and defence achievements
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence on June 22 launched an exhibition on Vietnam’s achievements in military aspect, national defence, and weapons over the last five years.
Present at the opening ceremony were Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), and Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the VPA’s General Staff.
The exhibition focuses on the theme of promoting the revolutionary heroism and the tradition of Uncle Ho’s heroic army, calling on people to fulfill all tasks to contribute to national construction and defence.
It introduces the building of the Vietnamese military in terms of politics, ideology, organisation and ethics and its achievements in various fields, from training, combat readiness, search and rescue operations, discipline observance, production, defence diplomacy, technical innovation and scientific studies./.