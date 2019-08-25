A man visits the exhibition. (Source: VNA)



— More than 700 materials, photos and objects are on display at an exhibition titled “50 Years of Implementing President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament' at the Vietnam National Library.The exhibition commemorates the 50th death anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (1969-2019) and review 50 years of the Party and people implementing his testament.The exhibition is divided into four parts. The first part features the life and career of the late leader with various materials reflecting the great leader’s life from childhood to his path to liberate the country from colonialism till the time he and his comrades set up the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.The second part is titled “Testament of President Ho Chi Minh: Content, meaning and historic values”, while the third part covers achievements after 50 years implementing President Ho Chi Minh’s testament. Various pieces of writing are included, such as those on the liberation of the south and the country's reunification; building the country while sticking to independence and socialism; achievements of reform period, building a consolidated and strong Party.Under the title ‘Learning and Following Ho Chi Minh’s Morality’, the fourth part of the exhibition features pieces on the President’s morality and thought, especially the thought on uniting the people, building a strong Party, leading a simple life, fighting against corruption and praising good examples in the movement [of learning and following Ho Chi Minh’s thought].“The exhibition also features hand-written drafts of the testament by the President himself,” said Kieu Thuy Nga, director of the library. “I hope the event will offer audiences a chance to understand more clearly the great leader and his career.”The exhibition will be run at the library, 31 Trang Thi Street, Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District, till September 20. — VNS/VNA