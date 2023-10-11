Entitled “Autumn Aroma”, the exhibition featured 89 pottery artworks from 39 artists at the Vietnam Fine Arts Association’s Artistic Pottery Club. The artworks come in various forms, including ceramic paintings, ceramic statues, and practical pottery products, among others. They are a perfect blend of traditional pottery handicrafts and contemporary works.

The exhibition does indeed reveal the diversity of Vietnamese pottery works. Visitors can see both rough pottery products from the Huong Canh and Phu Lang craft villages and more polished works from the famed Bat Trang pottery village.

A seminar on preserving and promoting Vietnamese pottery and ceramic products will be held on October 13 within the framework of the exhibition./.

VNA