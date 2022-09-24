Culture - Sports Musical instruments indisensable for Xoe dance Music is a fundamental element in creating an ecstatic, joyous and festive atmosphere for the performance of Xòe dances. The harmonious combination of drums, gongs, khen, and other instruments has captivated many visitors.

Culture - Sports Dugout boats – a symbol of the Central Highlands A dugout boat is made from a hollowed-out tree and is considered a symbol of strength and the culture of many ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands.

Culture - Sports Folk singing clubs preserving ethnic cultural identity To preserve and promote the cultural heritage value of Then singing and Tính musical instruments in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang and make it appealing among a broader audience, many clubs have been established to inspire a love of the traditional art in the younger generation.