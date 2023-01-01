At the exhibition (Photo courtersy of organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition featuring paintings and installations on the image of the cat, the zodiac animal for the upcoming Lunar New Year, is taking place at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.



The exhibition drew the participation of various famous painters and artists who have made great contributions to Vietnamese fine arts.



The exhibits, which were created using diverse materials including lacquers, oil paints, acrylics and coloured wood carvings, highlighted interesting and unique perspectives about this animal which is very close to humans.



The event marked the hard work and serious creative journey of outstanding painters of contemporary fine arts to produce unique artworks as a gift to art lovers ahead of New Year 2023.



The exhibition will run until January 10./.