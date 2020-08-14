Culture - Sports Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Culture - Sports New cave discovered in Quang Tri A large cave has been discovered in Tria village, Huong Son commune, Huong Hoa district in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Design contest focusing on regenerated products launched A design contest has been launched on a national scale in the buildup to Vietnam Design Week 2020 to provide a platform for contestants to create regenerated products that possess a high value in terms of their design.