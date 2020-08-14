Exhibition features late President’s journey to free nation
An exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to seek ways to save the nation has opened at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.
The National Assembly's first session was held at the Hanoi Opera, where the Constitution was presented, discussed and approved in March 1946. (VNA Archive Photo)
As an event to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2), the event showcases nearly 100 archive photos to shed new light on the late leader’s journey.
The three sections of the exhibition include photos portraying the early days of the young Nguyen Tat Thanh, who set out to see the world trying to find a way to free his country from being a colony of France.
After joining the Comintern, short for Communist International in the then Soviet Union, having studied at the Communist University of the Toilers of the East, Nguyen Ai Quoc (his popular alias), or Nguyen the Patriot, returned to Guangzhou, China to train young revolutionaries, united different parties under one flag of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930.
The second section portrays preparations toward the founding of the new Vietnam, founded by people and for the people on September 2, 1945, in Hanoi.
The third section showcases activities to celebrate the National Day in provinces around the country./.