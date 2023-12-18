The stories being told at the exhibition are about the efforts in water treatment by the people of Thang Long, their river-based festivals, and naval and river battles to safeguard national sovereignty.

The display space is divided into eight categories and includes a sculpture work on the Red River by sculptor Nguyen Truong Giang, three large silk paintings of the To Lich River entitled “hoa song” (literally “flowers on waves”) by artist Phan Minh Bach, and, most notably, a 3D mapping work entitled “Original source”, re-enacting the first settlers breaking ground at Thang Long and their cultivation and irrigation works, which are linked to another artwork from artist Pham Trung Hung.

The exhibition is open until January 2 next year./.

VNA