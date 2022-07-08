The opening of the exhibition will take place at 4 pm, July 8, in the National Library of Vietnam . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Austrian Embassy in Hanoi, in cooperation with the National Library of Vietnam, the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO) and the Arnold Schönberg Centre, is organising an exhibition on Arnold Schönberg and the New Viennese School.



The exhibition showcasing photos of the life and career of the composer will be available at the National Library of Vietnam from July 8-22.



Arnold Schönberg (1874-1951), who also developed the twelve-tone technique, and his students, particularly Alban Berg and Anton Webern, are among the most influential composers of the 20th century. They marked a new epoch in music history.



The exhibition will be accompanied by performances of the works of the mentioned composers by musicians from the VNSO, the Vietnam Academy of Music and Schubert in a Mug under the musical supervision of the Principal Conductor of the VNSO Maestro Honna Tetsuji.



It opened at 4pm on July 8 in the library.

It will be followed by a concert with arrangements of Viennese Waltzes by Arnold Schönberg, Alban Berg and Anton Webern.



Other performances with works of these composers will take place on July 16 and 22 at 6.30pm at the same venue.



This exhibition is part of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Austria./.