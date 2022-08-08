Exhibition highlighting ASEAN’s cultural colours opens in Hanoi
Objects showcased at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – To celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the embassies of the ASEAN countries in Vietnam, opened an exhibition themed “ASEAN Cultural Colours” on August 8.
The event, held at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on Hanoi’s Nguyen Thai Hoc street, is showcasing traditional costumes of ASEAN countries, as well as photos featuring their landscapes, cultures, and peoples, with a hope to popularise a diverse and rich ASEAN culture.
Delegates cut ribbon to open the exhibition (Photo: VNA)In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong affirmed that the exhibition is an important artistic and cultural event in celebration of ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary.
It will help enhance mutual understanding among the peoples, and contribute to the expansion of economic and investment cooperation, tourism development, as well as the improvement of connectivity, solidarity and friendship among the ASEAN member states, Dong affirmed.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until August 12./.