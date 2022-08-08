Culture - Sports Finale of Miss World Vietnam 2022 to take place on August 12 The finale of Miss World Vietnam 2022 will take place at MerryLand Quy Nhon in Quy Nhon city, the south-central province of Binh Dinh, on August 12 with the competition of 38 beauties.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks third at ASEAN Para Games 2022 Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 golds, 62 silvers and 56 bronzes, ranking third on the medal table at the 11th ASEAN Para Games, which concluded in Surakarta, Indonesia, on August 6.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host World Travel Awards 2022’s Gala Ceremony Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen as the venue for a gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania region scheduled to take place on September 7, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).