Exhibition highlighting Vietnamese ceramic arts to be held in mid-October
Illustrative image (Photo: nhandan.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Ceramic Arts Exhibition will be held in mid-October in Hanoi to honour Vietnamese artists’ creativity in their work on the traditional material.
Hosted by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event is expected to provide an opportunity to review the achievements and difficulties in the operation of traditional pottery villages, thus helping design proper policies to support the development of the villages in the context of international integration, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
The exhibition is open to Vietnamese citizens whose artworks must have been produced over the past five years and own the rights to the work. Each entrant is eligible to submit no more than five artworks in one of two categories including artistic ceramics and applicable ceramics.
Photos of the artworks should be sent to the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, 38 Cao Ba Quat street, Ba Dinh district from August 2 to 8. The jury will review the photos of the artworks before judging them.
Six prizes will be presented to the best entries across the two categories, each worth 20 million VND (nearly 870 USD)./.
