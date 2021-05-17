Culture - Sports Vietnamese beauty enters Top 21 at Miss Universe 2020 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, a Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020, received the highest number of votes from fans to enter the Top 21 after finishing the final round that took place in Florida, the US, on May 17 (Vietnamese time).

Culture - Sports Exhibition on NA election opens in Hai Duong An exhibition entitled “Elections of the National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils” is taking place at the provincial museum in the northern province of Hai Duong.

Culture - Sports Smallest wooden miniature of communal house in Vietnam The love for the village's communal house prompted a Vietnamese artisan to come up with the idea of crafting a miniature wooden house model. Spent 5 years researching and manipulating, craftsman Phan Lac Hung in Huu Bang village, Thach That district, Hanoi gave birth to a unique, micro-mahogany village communal house with a scale of 1/1,000.