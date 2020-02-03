Exhibition highlights historical milestones of CPV
An exhibition highlighting the historical milestones of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 90 years kicked off at the National Museum of History in Hanoi on February 3.
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Director of the museum Nguyen Van Cuong described the birth of the CPV on February 3, 1930, as an important historical milestone that changed the fortune of the nation and Vietnamese people.
Director of the museum Nguyen Van Cuong described the birth of the CPV on February 3, 1930, as an important historical milestone that changed the fortune of the nation and Vietnamese people.
On display are more than 200 documents, objects and photos, featuring three themes: “The birth of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930”; “Historical milestones (1930-2020); and “Building a strong Party.”
The exhibition introduced to visitors many original artifacts of historical value such the work “Duong Kach Menh” (Revolutionary path) of late President Ho Chi Minh, which was recognised by the Prime Minister as a national treasure in 2012, a collection of the Party documents and resolutions before 1945, and press works encouraging soldiers and people to fight for national liberation.
The event, which will run until April 2020, is expected to help young generations get an insight into the history, development, and the leadership role of the CPV over the past 90 years./.