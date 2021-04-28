Culture - Sports Historical epic to hit capital stages The play Lam Vua (Be a King) will hit stages in Hanoi from April 27, telling a historical epic from the time of King Dinh Tien Hoang (924-979), who reigned Dai Co Viet (the former name of Vietnam) between 968 and 979.

Culture - Sports Hai Phong's Flamboyant Festival to draw tourists Various cultural, economic, sport and tourism activities will be held in the northern port city of Hai Phong between May 11 and 15 during the annual Flamboyant Festival of the northern port city.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition marks 46th anniversary of National Reunification Day Twenty-one prize-winning photos in a contest named “Tu Hao Mot Dai Bien Cuong” (Pride in the frontier strip) are on display at an exhibition launched in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26.