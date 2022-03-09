At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Vietnam Women's Union in the struggle for national independence and reunification and the cause of national construction and integration kicked off in Hanoi on March 9.



Themed “Vietnam Women's Union - Continue to create dreams”, it is organised by the Vietnamese Women’s Museum on the occasion of the 13th National Women’s Congress which is taking place in the capital city from March 9-13.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Thi Minh Huong, Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee, said generations of Vietnamese women will continue to create their dreams, overcome difficulties to contribute and affirm their values in society.



The exhibition is divided into three parts which include impressive figures and photos as well as outstanding achievements that the VWU has gained over the past years.



It covered issues such as safety for women and children; economic empowerment for women; enhancing the cultural and spiritual life; joining hands to overcome natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic; digital transformation and the application of scientific and technological advances in the union’s activities.



It also features the development strategy of the VWU to 2030 with a vision to 2035 towards a future with equality, integration and development, adaptation and flexible response in many contexts.



The exhibition will run until March 11 at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum./.