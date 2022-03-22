Exhibition honours Vietnamese women, nation and love
Portraits of outstanding Vietnamese women, together with paintings praising the beauty of the country and love, are being displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Portraits of outstanding Vietnamese women, together with paintings praising the beauty of the country and love, are being displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi.
The exhibition, entitled Phu Nu, Dat Nuoc va Tinh Yeu (Women, Country and Love), aims to honour Vietnamese women with significant contributions to the development of the nation while reinforcing Vietnam’s diplomatic activities and promoting the image of the people and country both domestically and internationally.
The event is jointly held by Fine Arts Advocacy and Cultural Diplomacy, Department of Cultural Affairs and UNESCO under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Hoan Kiem district People's Committee, featuring over 60 artworks by 20 female and nine male artists.
Some portraits include heroines like Hai Ba Trung, Vo Thi Sau, Nguyen Thi Dinh, lawyer Ngo Ba Thanh, or those of businesswomen like Nguyen Thi Thao who has been actively supporting the disadvantaged in communities, outstanding female artists, educators and bankers like singer My Tam.
The artworks are made from many different materials, mainly oil paint, lacquer, silk, acrylic or fabric.
Besides portraits, the exhibition also showcases works by female artists that depict their love for their hometowns and families.
“The works at the exhibition clearly show the talent and enthusiasm of female artists in conveying artistic values while honouring the beauty of Vietnamese women in the cause of constructing and developing the nation,” said Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoan Kiem district Pham Tuan Long.
According to Dao Le Huong, representative of the organisation board, this year's exhibition is a continuation of the success of the first Women and Peace exhibition, held in December 2020. It included 11 seminars related to the role of women in political, economic and social activities, attracting a large number of attendees from all walks of life.
The Women, Country and Love exhibition will run until April 20 at the Hoan Kiem Lake Cultural Information Centre, No 2 Le Thai To street, Hoan Kiem district./.