The exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum featured more than 30 ceramic works created by Tran Nam Tuoc, who has focused on sacred animals since he first became acquainted with pottery and ceramics more than 30 years ago.



On display were most of Tuoc’s best works over the decades, including worshipping horses, dragons, and lions. His ceramics impressed visitors thanks to his distinctive style in forming shapes and using colours of ceramic glaze.



All illustrate Vietnam’s traditional culture and history.

Born Tran Xuan Trieu in northern Thai Binh province, Tuoc nurtured a special interest in traditional folk culture present in numerous of temples and pagodas in his homeland.



In 1996, Tuoc came to Bat Trang village in Hanoi, famous for its century-old ceramic history, to become an assistant at different workshops.



Without professional training, he accumulated knowledge and skill by first-hand experience.

His standout works, such as Ky Lan Dinh Dang, Long Ma, and Lan su are on display at Hung Temple, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and many other relic sites around the country./.

