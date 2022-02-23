Hanoi (VNA) - An art exhibition aiming to promote Vietnamese people's tradition of welcoming the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival is being held in Canberra, Australia, attracting the attention of a large number of local residents.



The exhibition entitled “Happy New Tet” is organised by the Vietnam Centre. It features unique artworks, including Vietnamese ceramic products and woodblock-printed pictures.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh said he appreciated the efforts of the centre's members in spreading the country’s cultural values. However, he said, it is necessary for the centre to diversify and expand its activities and fields of operation, thus stimulating the demand for learning and experience of locals, particularly young Australians.



The Ambassador expressed his willingness to support the centre in promoting Vietnamese culture in Australia as well as other activities, especially on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between two countries.

This is the second art exhibition organised in Australia by the Vietnam Centre after the first in 2019. It plans to expand its operations to other fields to connect people across Australia who have the desire to learn about Vietnam in general and Vietnamese culture in particular.

The exhibition will run until February 24/.