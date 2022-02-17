An artist plays traditional music instrument at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – An exhibition has been held at Arcueil City Hall, aiming to introduce the cultural heritages and traditional musical instruments of Vietnam to the French and the Vietnamese community who are living, studying and working here.



The event, which is jointly organised by the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France in collaboration with the Aurore Association and Arcueil city.

Photos of Ha Long Bay, Phong Nha Ke Bang Park, Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve, nha nhac (royal ceremonial music) of Hue and ca tru (ceremonial singing) recognised as by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) have been displayed at the event.



Colourful traditional costumes and typical Vietnamese musical instruments are also showcased.



The exhibition does not only take visitors through the heritage regions, but also allows them to admire the traditional costumes and musical instruments of the ethnic groups. In addition, they can enjoy performances by Vietnamese and French artists.





A performance at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

According to Tran Thu Dung, president of the Aurore Association, the event attracted a lot of attention from French friends, helping them to better understand the culture of Vietnam.



Gerard Moiser, secretary general of the association, said the exhibition has left a very good impression on visitors, adding that it contributes to strengthening cultural exchanges between Vietnam and France./.