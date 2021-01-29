The Floribus - Colombia” exhibition aims to give visitors an insight into the nation, people and culture of Colombia (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the opening ceremony, Colombian Ambassador to Vietnam Miguel Rodriguez said that Colombia is one of the countries with the highest biodiversity in the world thanks to its rich flora and fauna species.The country has developed its flower industry with more than 7,000 hectares of flower farms with about 1,500 varieties. Colombia has supplied flowers to 89 countries in the world, becoming the second largest exporter of flowers in the world and the leading provider of carnation.Since 2015, Colombia has started to export fresh flowers to Vietnam./.