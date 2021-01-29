Exhibition in Quang Nam introduces Colombian flowers
The Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on January 28 kicked off a photo exhibition in Hoi An city of the central province of Quang Nam, introducing 22 photos of flowers of Colombia taken by photographer Monika Herran Restrepo.
At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Taking place until January 31, the “Floribus - Colombia” exhibition aims to give visitors an insight into the nation, people and culture of Colombia.
This is a chance for Hoi An and Quang Nam in general to enhance cultural exchange and mutual understanding with Colombian localities, thus further promoting the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Colombia.
The Floribus - Colombia” exhibition aims to give visitors an insight into the nation, people and culture of Colombia (Photo: VNA)Addressing the opening ceremony, Colombian Ambassador to Vietnam Miguel Rodriguez said that Colombia is one of the countries with the highest biodiversity in the world thanks to its rich flora and fauna species.
The country has developed its flower industry with more than 7,000 hectares of flower farms with about 1,500 varieties. Colombia has supplied flowers to 89 countries in the world, becoming the second largest exporter of flowers in the world and the leading provider of carnation.
Since 2015, Colombia has started to export fresh flowers to Vietnam./.