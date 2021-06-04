Exhibition introduces 131 role models in various fields
An exhibition introducing 131 role models, including 60 collectives and 71 individuals who showed outstanding performance in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, moral example and lifestyle in the 2020-2021 period, was opened on June 3 at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.
The event is held on the occasion of the 131st birthday of the national leader (May 19, 1890-2021) and the 110 years since he left the country to embark on a journey around the world to seek ways to savage the country (June 5, 1911-2021).
Through more than 200 documents, articles and items, the exhibition highlights stories about normal people with incredible strength to overcome their difficulties to make contributions to the community and the national construction and defence.
The exhibition is divided into two areas. The first part focuses on the movement of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh thoughts, moral example and style and the response of Vietnamese people from all walks of life to the movement, and the other introduces 131 outstanding examples from various sectors such as economy, culture, society, Party and administration building, defence and security.
The exhibition will run until the end of September in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
A representative from the organising board said that the exhibition is an important event aiming to encourage and honour role models who perform good deeds across the country, helping turn the studying and following President Ho Chi Minh thoughts, moral example and style into a regular activity of the whole Party, people and army in the current national construction and defence.
The exhibition will run until the end of September before being held in a number of localities across the country./.