HCM City (VNA) - The Malaysian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City kicked off the Malaysia exhibition on June 9, marking the beginning of the Malaysia Madani Week in the southern city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malaysia diplomatic ties.



The exhibition, lasting three days, showcases over 30 Malaysian brands and universities in the fields of petroleum, construction, health care, banking, hospitality and education. It also features business networking activities between companies from both countries and traditional art performances by Malaysian artists.



As part of the Malaysia Madani Week, the Malaysia Education Festival will introduce study opportunities in Malaysia and hold an education cooperation programme to enhance potential education collaboration between the two countries.



The Malaysian cultural and culinary promotion will take place from 9-18 at four major hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring the participation of 8 renowned Malaysian chefs.



The business networking event, scheduled for June 12, will feature seminars and business networking sessions between Malaysian and Vietnamese enterprises./.