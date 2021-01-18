The “Dang ta that la vi dai!” (Great is our Party!) exhibition aims to highlight the CPV’s leadership during the country’s struggle for independence, “Doi Moi” (renewal) process, and nation building, and the Vietnamese people’s achievements in constructing and safeguarding a socialist Vietnam.

It features multiple sections, including one displaying photos and documents on the CPV’s history.

Some 200 publications are on display in a section on books and documents on the CPV, telling how the Party led the Vietnamese people to independence and recorded great achievements during “Doi Moi” and the era of international integration, as well as Party building efforts today.

Nearly 60 posters featuring the 13th National Party Congress are display in a separate section./.

VNA