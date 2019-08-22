An exhibition on Vietnam’s achievements during the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament is underway at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.

More than 250 documents, objects, photos and documentaries featuring Vietnam’s achievements during the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament are on display.

The exhibition focuses on themes like the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification, national construction and defence, renewal and development and international integration.

The exhibition will last until December.-VNA