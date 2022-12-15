On display are more than 200 photos, documents and artefacts which manifest the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh; solidarity between the army and the people in the 12-day battle which subsequently led to the signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war in Vietnam.

In the battle, the Vietnamese army and people shot down 81 aircraft, including 34 strategic B-52 bombers.

The exhibition, “Epic of Dien Bien Phu in the air” is expected to contribute to educating cadres, soldiers and people on revolutionary ideals and patriotism as well as promoting the tradition of the heroic Vietnamese People's Army and build a regular, elite and modern army./.

VNA