Exhibition on achievements in human rights promotion opens in Lam Dong
At the exhibition (Source: VNA)
Lam Dong (VNA) – A exhibition on Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring and promoting human rights opened in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 18.
On display are 300 photos and documents captioned in Vietnamese and English language, which reflect human rights in the past from Vietnam’s feudal dynasties, and in the period after the country’s renewal (Doi moi) process.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Hoang Vinh Bao highlighted important achievements made by Vietnam in protecting and promoting human rights.
The four-day exhibition aims to raise public awareness of human rights, especially those working in law enforcement agencies, he said
It also contributes to promote Vietnam - a responsible country for people and international community, he added./.