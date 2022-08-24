The exhibition introduces 17 restored woodblocks from the Nguyen Dynasty and documents changes of the country’s name and its capital, such as Dai Co Viet, Dai Viet, and Dai Nam to the current Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Hanoi - the capital of a thousand years of civilisation.

Nearly 30 documents and artifacts, meanwhile, present the heritage of the Thai and Dao ethnic minority people in Son La.

Ancient Thai books and records in fields such as history, rituals, customs, laws, ethics, geography, and belief, among others, demonstrate the aspirations for sustainable independence, prosperous development, and diversity in the nation’s cultural heritage.

The exhibition runs until the end of December./.

