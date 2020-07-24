Exhibition on ASEAN Community, Vietnam’s seas and islands opens in Cao Bang
An exhibition on the ASEAN Community and Vietnam’s seas and islands was opened in the border district of Bao Lac, Cao Bang province on July 24 by the provincial Department of Information and Communications, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.
At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition on the ASEAN Community and Vietnam’s seas and islands was opened in the border district of Bao Lac, Cao Bang province on July 24 by the provincial Department of Information and Communications, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.
On display are 300 photos featuring the culture, land and people of ASEAN countries, aiming to provide visitors with a closer look into the ASEAN Community and a call for joint effort in the building of the community.
The exhibition also introduces to visitors maps and historical document asserting Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos.
The exhibition will be open to the public until July 25./.