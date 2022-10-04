Exhibition on comic books marks 30 years of Vietnam – RoK diplomatic ties
The display will introduce to viewers 50 comic books and 70 paintings presenting friendship and family. (Photo: sggpnews.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition on paintings and comic books marking 30 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea will be held at the S.hub Kids in the Ho Chi Minh City General Science Library on October 6.
The exhibition will introduce to viewers 50 comic books and 70 paintings presenting friendship and family, the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper reported.
There will be exchanges among publishers to share the experience of publishing cooperation, especially comic books of authors of the two countries; and a meeting between authors and the Consul General of the RoK in HCM City on the implementation and promotion activities of comic books.
The event organised by the Consulate General of the RoK in HCM City and the HCMC General Science Library will run until October 23./.