Vietnamese Film Week celebrates national days A series of Vietnamese films will be screened at Vietnamese Film Week nationwide as part of celebrating the 77th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

Nam Gioi Mountain in Ha Tinh province Anyone visiting the central province of Ha Tinh should find the time to see Ke Go Lake and Huong Tich Pagoda, watch fishers go about their business, and admire the scenery at Nam Gioi Mountain.

Hanoi seeks ways to remove barriers to restoration of historical relics Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung has asked the municipal Department of Culture and Sports to remove hurdles to the preservation and restoration of historical relics suffering deterioration and damage for years.