Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam on April 21 held an event to help Vietnamese people learn more about sushi - a Japanese typical dish and how to make it.



The event is within the framework of the exhibition "I Love Sushi" taking place from April 12 to May 5, at the centre.



Professor Hibino Terutoshi, a sushi expert and the exhibition curator, said that sushi is the most famous dish in Japanese cuisine. It originated in Southeast Asia.

With a history of more than 1,200 years, Japanese sushi has continuously changed its form and still exists today as a specialty dish of localities.

Sushi is not only a common dish but also a cultural symbol, associated with Japanese history, he said, adding that the event is expected to help the Vietnamese public gain more understanding about sushi as well as Japanese culinary culture.

Visitors have a chance to explore the activities of a sushi shop in Japan and types of sushi, and learn how to make some popular sushi dishes./.