Culture - Sports Pandemic-hit localities asked to cancel festivals, mass gatherings The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested COVID-19-hit areas to cancel the organisation of festivals and cultural activities of mass gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Politics Books, newspapers on showcase to mark Party Congress Over 2,000 books and newspapers are on display in an exhibition at the Vietnam National Convention Centre in Hanoi to mark the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.

Culture - Sports Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago to seek world heritage recognition Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has assigned the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to take necessary steps in submitting dossiers seeking UNESCO’s recognition of “Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago” as a World Heritage site.

Politics VNA's photo exhibition lures delegates to Congress A photo exhibition, held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi by the Vietnam News Agency in celebration of the 13th National Party Congress, has attracted the attention of delegates to the congress.