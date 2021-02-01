Exhibition on King Gia Long underway at Hue museum
An exhibition on King Gia Long, the first king of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), opened at Long An Palace of the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum on January 31.
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – An exhibition on King Gia Long, the first king of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), opened at Long An Palace of the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum on January 31.
Gia Long, who reigned from 1802 to 1820, founded the Nguyen Dynasty.
The event, organised by the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, is being held on the occasion of the king's 200th death anniversary.
It introduces the life and contributions of the king to the country’s construction and defence through artefacts and documents on display.
Presentation on royal mausoleums and members were also part of the exhibition.
On the same day, a ceremony marking the king’s death anniversary was held at The To Mieu Temple at the Hue Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi).
Located at the Hue Citadel in the centre of Hue, the Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities was established in 1923 and originally named Musée Khai Dinh (Khai Dinh Museum), one of the first museums in Vietnam./.