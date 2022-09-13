Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition entitled “Baekje & Jeju: From Korean Heritage to World Heritage” will take place at the Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) from September 16 to October 16, 2022.



The event, which is held by the VNMH, Baekje World Heritage Centre, Korean Cultural Centre and Jeju province, aims to strengthen cultural exchanges and friendship between the people of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). It is also part of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 22, 1992 - December 22, 2022).



The exhibition is an opportunity to introduce to Vietnamese and international friends the outstanding values of Jeju Island, Lava Tubes and Baekje Historic Areas as well as the unique features of Korean culture, thereby contributing to deepening the understanding of the two countries' people for the sustainable development and common prosperity of Vietnam and the Rok in the global cultural community.



Visitors will have a chance to enjoy a virtual reality fashion show and attend cooking classes.



According to the VNMH, Jeju's volcanic island is has evidence of the history of the earth's formation. It was recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site in 2007. The Baekje Historic Areas represent the brilliant culture of the Baekje Dynasty from 1,400 years ago, and was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2015.



Jeju Island was formed through volcanic activity that started 1.8 million years ago and lasted until 1,000 years ago.



The island is the only place in the world that has been certified by UNESCO with a Triple Crown in natural sciences, namely, Biosphere reserves (2002), World Natural Heritage (2007), and World Geological Park (2010).



Along with Goguryeo and Silla, Baekje was one of the three earliest kingdoms on the Korean peninsula./.