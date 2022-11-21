“The Time We Live In” was conceived by German curator Sonja A. Fischer. She contacted and then met with artists and learned about their works during the pandemic, quarantine, and post-isolation periods in Vietnam’s northern, central and southern regions. She also selected some of her own works.

The exhibition reveals the anxiety and concerns over the pandemic, with face masks, pills, and needles joining memories and expectations.

The works reveal the diverse perceptions and experiences of artists through various works of art.

After Hanoi, the exhibition will move to Ho Chi Minh City and then cities in Germany such as Berlin and Hamburg.

All profits will be used to sponsor equipment for hospitals in Vietnam./.

VNA