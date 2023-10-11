MTA HANOI 2023 gathers over 140 exhibitors from more than 17 countries and territories. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The ninth International Precision Engineering, Machine Tools and Metalworking Exhibition & Conference (MTA HANOI 2023) opened in Hanoi on October 11, expecting to draw over 5,000 visitors.



This year's exhibition gathers over 140 exhibitors from more than 17 countries and territories, including the US, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), Thailand, India, and various domestic exhibitors.



It also brings together thousands of advanced technologies and solutions to meet the investment needs in equipment and machinery, thereby promoting increased productivity in industrial zones in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces such as Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ha Nam, Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, and many other areas.



Notably, it attracted the presence of leading international enterprises majoring in various fields such as automation technology, cutting and machining tools, factory equipment/auxiliary and support equipment, material storage and processing, measurement and testing technology, metal cutting machines, sheet metal forming machines, prototyping systems and software, surface and heat treatment, welding technology, and others.



Data from the General Statistics Office showed that in the first quarter, the export-import turnover of machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts hit 19 billion USD. The US was the major market with nearly 4 billion USD, followed by the EU with 1.46 billion USD, China 701 million USD, and Japan 663 million USD.



Last year, the precision mechanical industry experienced a 18% growth, attracting the attention of many domestic and foreign businesses. It is worth noting that Vietnamese firms only produce 8.5% of molds, with the rest being imported. Therefore, the mold demand for plastics, mechanics, machine parts, and components to improve product quality is substantial./.