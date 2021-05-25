The event, jointly organised by the National Assembly (NA) Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, is part of the activities in response to the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 term.

The event, scheduled to run until May 28 is taking place amid an increasingly complicated epidemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City, as with many other localities across the country. Therefore, visitors are requested to strictly follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message: khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations)./.

VNA