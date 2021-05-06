Exhibition on National Assembly kicks off in Bac Ninh
More than 500 photos and documents featuring the first General Election and development of the National Assembly of Vietnam are being displayed in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
The exhibition is organised to welcome the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature, and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
It gives visitors an insight into the formation of the legislative body, the first general election on January 6, 1946, the 75-year journey of the National Assembly.
The exhibition also features activities of delegation of National Assembly deputies of Bac Ninh and the provincial People’s Council during 2021-2026 tenure.
The event will last until the end of June./.