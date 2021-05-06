The exhibition is organised to welcome the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature, and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

It gives visitors an insight into the formation of the legislative body, the first general election on January 6, 1946, the 75-year journey of the National Assembly.

The exhibition also features activities of delegation of National Assembly deputies of Bac Ninh and the provincial People’s Council during 2021-2026 tenure.

The event will last until the end of June./.

VNA