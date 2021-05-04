Politics Infographic Vietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the United Nations Security Council President in April, significantly contributing to realising the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador attends inaugural ceremony of INDOPACOM Commander Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc attended a ceremony of Admiral John Aquilino to assume the postision as commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Honolulu, Hawaii last weekend.

Politics Infographic 9.1 million people aged 15 and above affected by COVID-19 As many as 9.1 million Vietnamese people aged 15 and above were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of this year, according to the Department of Population and Labour Statistics under the General Statistics Office.