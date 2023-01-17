Exhibition on Party, President Ho Chi Minh opens in Binh Thuan
Visitors to the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Museum branch in the south central province of Binh Thuan has opened an exhibition showcasing paintings, photos and documents on the Party and President Ho Chi Minh at Duc Thanh relic site where he had taught before he left the country to seek ways for national salvation.
The exhibition, which will remain open to visitors until the end of February 6, is part of activities to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2023).
It is expected to contribute to educating people on the glorious tradition of the Party, the country and Binh Thuan province in the national liberation, building and safeguarding cause; introducing visitors to the great achievements of the Party in the past 93 years; and highlighting President Ho Chi Minh's great contributions to the nation.
Photos featuring the beauty of Binh Thuan’s landscapes and people are also showcased at the exhibition./.