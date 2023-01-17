Culture - Sports Norwegian Ambassador experiences Vietnamese Tet traditions Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken and her family are enjoying a lot of Vietnamese traditions during their first Tet (Lunar New Year) in the country, including “xin chu” ((asking for calligraphy from scholars).

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition on Paris Peace Accords underway in Hanoi A photo exhibition, themed “Paris Peace Accords – A Door to Peace”, opened at Ho Chi Minh Museum in the capital city of Hanoi on January 16, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the agreement (January 27, 1973-2023).