Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens at former revolutionary base
A document and photo exhibition on late President Ho Chi Minh was opened at the ATK Dinh Hoa revolutionary base relic site in northern Thai Nguyen province on May 13.
Visitors to the exhibition held at the ATK Dinh Hoa exhibition hall in Dinh Hoa district, Thai Nguyen province (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – A document and photo exhibition on late President Ho Chi Minh was opened at the ATK Dinh Hoa revolutionary base relic site in northern Thai Nguyen province on May 13.
The display is held in the run up to the late leader’s 131st birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2021); 74 years since President Ho Chi Minh, the Party Central Committee, and the Government moved to ATK Dinh Hoa to lead the resistance war against French colonialists (May 20, 1947), and 110 years since Ho Chi Minh left the country to seek ways for national salvation (June 5, 1911).
Outstanding items on display include a photo of Nguyen Ai Quoc, the then name of Ho Chi Minh, and his French comrades in 1923; a letter he sent to Jean Ajalbert, a journalist with many articles about Vietnam on French newspapers, on August 3, 1919; and a photo of President Ho Chi Minh and delegates to the international conference for solidarity with the people of Vietnam against the US invasion at the Presidential Palace on November 30, 1964.
The exhibition is designed to give visitors an insight into the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, honour his enormous contributions to the Party, the country, and the international communist and workers’ movements, and reflect the Vietnamese people’s gratitude to and worldwide peoples’ respect for him.
It also aims to educate the young on the revolutionary leader’s ideology, morality, and lifestyle.
The event, organised at the ATK Dinh Hoa exhibition hall in Dinh Hoa district, will last through June 30./.