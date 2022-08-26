Culture - Sports Festival honours traditional food of three regions The Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture, Delicacies Festival opened in Binh Thanh district of Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, featuring more than 300 typical dishes and drinks from all three regions across the country.

Culture - Sports France funds Hue relic site restoration project The Ministry of Culture of France has provided a non-refundable aid worth over 840 million VND (nearly 36,000 USD) to help the central province of Thua Thien – Hue implement a project to restore the roof of Khai Tuong Lau (Khai Tuong Building) at An Dinh Palace in the Complex of Hue Monuments.