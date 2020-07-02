Exhibition proves Vietnam’s sovereignty over archipelagos
The event is held in the mountainous district of Huong Hoa (Photo: VNA)
On display at the exhibition are documents relating to Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in the Vietnamese and French languages, nearly 100 atlas, and 150 documentary images of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa which have been collected domestically and abroad. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition is held in the mountainous district of Huong Hoa in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
