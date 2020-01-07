Culture - Sports More than 3,000 runners to run trails of Moc Chau Almost 3,100 runners from 42 nations and territories will race up to 70km on trails through orchards and tea fields in the Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) in Moc Chau district, northern mountain province of Son La, on January 11.

Culture - Sports First Ha Long int’l music festival to take the stage The first Ha Long international music festival is scheduled to take place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 10 – 11 with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese and foreign artists.

Culture - Sports Admiring Dong Ngo Pagoda's Lotus tower In 2017, Đồng Ngọ Pagoda’s Cửu phẩm liên hoa tower was recognized as a National Treasure. This helps attracts more and more tourists, both locals and foreigners