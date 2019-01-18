Some objects on display at the exhibition of the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– More than 500 ceramic and porcelain objects retrieved from ancient shipwrecks in Vietnam’s sea are being on display at an exhibition opened at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi on January 18.Doan Quoc Binh, head of the museum’s exhibition division, said the items, dating back to the 15th – 18th century, were recovered from the sea area near Cu Lao Cham (Cham Island) off the central coast of Vietnam.Besides ceramic objects, other items found on sunken ships like human remains, utensils and personal belongings of sailors are also showcased, he noted.The exhibition, entitled “Maritime secrets from ancient shipwrecks”, also introduces documents and maps showing Vietnam’s active participation in international sea transport since the 15th – 16th century, helping visitors gain an insight into the country’s ceramic trade and sea-borne transport.Additionally, vestiges of ancient kilns, waste of the ceramic-making process, and contemporary products of the renowned Chu Dau ceramic genre in northern Hai Duong province are on show at the event.The exhibition will last through May 18.Vietnam boasts about 3,260km of coastline from the north to the south. The sea area off this coast holds a strategic location in international trading in history. Over nearly 30 years, tens of ancient shipwrecks have been discovered in the seabed of Vietnam.From November 2017 to April 2018, this exhibition was held in Mokpo and Busan cities of the Republic of Korea, attracting the interest of local researchers and people.-VNA