A collection of ceramic products by Dương Cao Sang is displayed at the exhibition in Bình Dương Museum. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

The southern province of Binh Duong has kicked off its summer events with an exhibition featuring the beauty of the province’s traditional ceramic arts.With the theme Binh Duong Ceramics-Traditional and Modern, the exhibition is regarded as the convergence of various pottery lines through many generations and a "convergence of Binh Duong's ceramics elite".At the main hall of the museum, visitors can view original pottery artifacts selected from more than 50 collections from southern provinces and cities such as Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City, An Giang, Tien Giang, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh.The exhibition aims to help viewers better understand the origin of the development process of Binh Duong ceramics through different periods, and promote the image of Binh Duong ceramics to domestic and foreign guests.It will also help to increase public awareness of the protection and promotion of the value of traditional craft villages in the province, highlighting the material, spiritual and cultural values of ceramic products.“A historical and cultural picture of the land and Binh Duong's people is also re-enacted through the exhibition,” the organising board said.Le Van Phuoc, the provincial museum’s Director, said that through the exhibition, the value and role of ceramic products in the spiritual life of Vietnamese people in general and of Binh Duong province in particularly would be honoured.“We would like to introduce to visitors the talented and skillful craftsmen of Binh Duong's pottery profession. Pottery not only helps enrich local people’s life, it contributes to local economic growth and shows the unique culture and history of generations of inhabitants living on this land,” said Phuoc.The exhibition features about 200 artifacts and 65 documentary images.In addition, it also demonstrates the real ceramic work processes to help people directly experience this traditional industry. The exhibition will last for one month starting on May 22.Besides products that recreate family life, there is also a large water jug 78cm in height originating from a noble family in the late 19th century, and a 90cm vase from around 1950 belonging to collector Bui Quang Tung.According to pottery artisans, they are very happy and wish to have more exhibitions like this to be held annually.They said were also ready to show visitors how they created their products. - VNA