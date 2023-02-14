Culture - Sports Music show to mark 80th anniversary of Party's first platform on culture A special music show marking the 80th anniversary of the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam, is scheduled to be held at Hanoi Opera House on February 28 evening.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ranks 8th at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 Vietnam, with one gold and one silver, ranked 8th in medal tally of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023, which concluded in Astana city, Kazakhstan on February 12.

Culture - Sports Bac Giang: Exhibition shows rich relic system of Tay Yen Tu Nearly 500 artifacts and images of ancient pagodas and towers are on display at an exhibition that recently opened in the Tay Yen Tu spiritual and ecological tourism complex in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Culture - Sports Vietnam athlete takes 1,500m Asian Indoor Championship title Nguyen Thi Oanh made a triumphant statement by securing a gold medal in the women's 1,500-metre event at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana City, Kazakhstan, on February 11.