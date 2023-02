Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

An exhibition opened at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam ( Temple of Literature Complex ) in Hanoi on February 14, giving insights into the revival and conservation of Van Mieu in the 1898 – 1954 period.Part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic ties (1973-2023), the event features a photo collection of the L'École française d'Extrême-Orient (EFEO-French School of Asian Studies), depicting a journey of people involved in the preservation of the site. Van Mieu was a temple dedicated to Confucius given the popularity of Confucianism in Vietnam in feudal times.Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong said the reviewed period saw a close collaboration between personnel of the relic site and EFEO in the protection and regular maintenance of Van Mieu. Their efforts have restored the worship area, and maintained its important role in relation to the landscape of Hanoi.