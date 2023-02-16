Part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic ties, the event features a photo collection of the French School of Asian Studies, depicting a journey of people involved in the preservation of the site. Van Mieu was a temple dedicated to Confucius given the popularity of Confucianism in Vietnam in feudal times.

The reviewed period saw a close collaboration between personnel of the relic site and the French School of Asian Studies in the protection and regular maintenance of Van Mieu. Their efforts have restored the worship area, and maintained its important role in relation to the landscape of Hanoi.

At that time, considering the site an important relic, the French School of Asian Studies made efforts to help turn it from an abandoned ruin into one of a first rate heritage venue in the capital. Major restorations in the past took place in 1920, 1954 and 2000.

Built in the 11th century during the Ly Dynasty as an important Confucian symbol, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, a special national relic site, is now one of the most popular relics and tourist destinations in Hanoi and the country at large.

The exhibition remains open for visitors until April 30./.

VNA