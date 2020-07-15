Culture - Sports Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 to host loads of exciting activities The Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020, an event upgraded from the annual festival themed “Da Nang – Diem Hen Mua He” (Da Nang – Summer Rendezvous), will take place from July 30 to August 5.

Culture - Sports Virtual concerts help artists engage with fans As the music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, virtual concerts are helping Vietnamese artists promote their music and engage with their fans.