Culture - Sports Tuyen Quang busy preparing for lantern festival After a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tuyen Citadel Festival will again be held in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang this year. One of the highlights of the festival is a procession of giant mid-autumn lanterns.

Culture - Sports VFF to invite another country to replace India in int'l tournament The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) is in touch with a number of national football federations in Asia to invite another team to replace India after its participation in an international football tournament to be held in Vietnam was cancelled.